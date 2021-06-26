Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

