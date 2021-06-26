Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

ADM opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

