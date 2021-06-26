Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 571,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $721.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $682.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $722.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

