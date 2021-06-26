Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,492 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $394.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $395.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

