Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

