Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.81 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $713,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

