Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 19,908 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $74.98 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

