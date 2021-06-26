Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 21,229 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

