Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 14,234 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,048,000 after acquiring an additional 400,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $432.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

