Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 103,512 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,512 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.66 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

