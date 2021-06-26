Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,824 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $671.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.08. The company has a market cap of $647.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.87, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

