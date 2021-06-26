Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,012 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.88. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

