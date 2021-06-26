Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,492 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.55. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.