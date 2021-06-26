Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,495 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

