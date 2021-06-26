Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.07 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

PH opened at $301.74 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $171.58 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.79. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

