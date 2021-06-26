Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

