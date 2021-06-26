Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $430.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

