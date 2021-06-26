Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,518.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,401.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,021.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.