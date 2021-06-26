Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,788 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 845,580 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 553.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 78.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 636,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 279,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $18,502,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 57.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

