Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 12% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $12,541.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

