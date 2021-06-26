Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.06 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.06 million and $52,343.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,571.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.26 or 0.05654697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.98 or 0.01409461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.02 or 0.00389648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00624546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00392107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006962 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038188 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,281,396 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.