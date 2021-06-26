Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 191.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quidel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,773,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $119.09 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

