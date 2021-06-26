QunQun Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $546,435.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

