Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Cap Hits $498,211.43

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $498,211.43 and $632.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00165813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00092057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,028.02 or 0.99741690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,104,665 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

