Raiden Network Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $400,363.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and $400,363.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00141481 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

