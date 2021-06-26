Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $6.05 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

