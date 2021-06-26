Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 200,600 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.18% of LKQ worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,075. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

