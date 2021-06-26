Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 36,400 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.23% of Snap-on worth $28,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.82. 458,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.66 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,456 shares of company stock worth $16,213,793. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

