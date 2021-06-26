Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 96,700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 331,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $81.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

