Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 131,700 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Lennar worth $35,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 469,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 20.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,083. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.