Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 36,100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

