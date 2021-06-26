Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

LRCX traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $630.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,403. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

