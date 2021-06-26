Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $35,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

CDNS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. 2,070,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,249. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.43 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,219,376 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

