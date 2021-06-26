Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

