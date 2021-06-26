Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 399.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 793,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,726,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $3,319,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. 711,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.79. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $83.32 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.