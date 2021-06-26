Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $24.07 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.29% of Arrow Electronics worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.