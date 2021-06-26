Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $30.82 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $59.63. 3,047,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,811. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

