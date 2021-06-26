Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $14.62 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.78. 1,409,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,090. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.62. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

