Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,805 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.09. 1,494,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,164. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $490.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

