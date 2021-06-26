Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 7,100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,065. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

