Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 7,100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:URI traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,065. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.62.
In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
