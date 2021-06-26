Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.42. 786,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,728. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.86.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.