Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of FOX worth $32,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

