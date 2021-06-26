Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 69,600 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.85. 5,359,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.