Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Down 45.9% Over Last Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $45,492.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

