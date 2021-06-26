Raise One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Raise has traded 108.6% higher against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $88,505.50 and $22.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00052274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00576184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

