Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

