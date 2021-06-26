Rarible (RARI) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and $3.93 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.96 or 0.00027112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

RARI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,316,212 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

