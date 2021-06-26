Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $807,203.08 and $170,867.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00573526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00037575 BTC.

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

