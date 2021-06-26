Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $49,304.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,597.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.52 or 0.05657178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.58 or 0.01407025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00389389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00125359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00623796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00391894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006944 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038166 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,052,965,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

