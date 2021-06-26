Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Reaches $170.67 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00009776 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $170.67 million and $27.21 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00167452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00093649 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.70 or 0.99914209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,924,044 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

